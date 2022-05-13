Andover Central High School evacuated due to chemical spill

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Central High School was evacuated Friday morning due to a chemical spill in a chemistry classroom.

The district said students were escorted over to Jaguar Stadium until firefighters cleared the building for re-entry.

They were allowed back in the building at 11:25 a.m. for lunch and to resume their fourth hour of class.

