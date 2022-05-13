Advertisement

Andover Central High School evacuated due to chemical spill

Andover Public Schools
Andover Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Central High School was evacuated Friday morning due to a chemical spill in a chemistry classroom.

The district said students were escorted over to Jaguar Stadium until firefighters cleared the building for re-entry.

They were allowed back in the building at 11:25 a.m. for lunch and to resume their fourth hour of class.

UPDATE: The spill has been cleaned up, and the building has been cleared for entry. Students will re-enter the building...

Posted by Andover Public Schools on Friday, May 13, 2022

