Charge filed in crash that killed Wichitan outside Arrowhead Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Missouri has filed charges in an crash outside Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium that killed 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita last October. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed a class D felony charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident against 19-year-old Thomas J. Weyer of Kansas City, Mo. The charge brings a possible prison sentence of 1-7 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Hickle was killed after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers near the stadium shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 as the Chiefs were playing the Buffalo Bills. Because the game wasn’t yet over, traffic crews were not yet on the scene to assist with exiting.

Eleven witnesses were named in the probably cause statement form, many of whom saw the collision occur. The form states that an anonymous tip was received last November that Weyer and his mother, Shirley Ferry, were heard discussing the crash. Weyer allegedly acknowledged that he hit something but panicked and fled the scene. Ferry inspected underneath Weyer’s SUV and “observed a lot of blood,” according to the probable cause statement.

Ferry denied ever talking to her son about striking a pedestrian and that Weyer did not own a vehicle at the time. Weyer told detectives he had not struck a pedestrian and that he didn’t know where Arrowhead Stadium was located. He asked if detectives were interviewing him about his Dodge Durango that was stolen from him during an armed carjacking 13 days after Hickle was killed.

Detectives found the Durango registered to Krystal Chapman with a transfer on death deed to Weyer. In spite of conflict between Chapman, Weyer and his mother about details of the incident, Weyer was arrested in November and refused to speak with detectives.

