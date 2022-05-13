Advertisement

Charge filed in crash that killed Wichitan outside Arrowhead Stadium

Steven and Laurie Hickle
Steven and Laurie Hickle(Family of Steven Hickle/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Missouri has filed charges in an crash outside Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium that killed 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita last October. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed a class D felony charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident against 19-year-old Thomas J. Weyer of Kansas City, Mo. The charge brings a possible prison sentence of 1-7 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Hickle was killed after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers near the stadium shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 as the Chiefs were playing the Buffalo Bills. Because the game wasn’t yet over, traffic crews were not yet on the scene to assist with exiting.

Eleven witnesses were named in the probably cause statement form, many of whom saw the collision occur. The form states that an anonymous tip was received last November that Weyer and his mother, Shirley Ferry, were heard discussing the crash. Weyer allegedly acknowledged that he hit something but panicked and fled the scene. Ferry inspected underneath Weyer’s SUV and “observed a lot of blood,” according to the probable cause statement.

Ferry denied ever talking to her son about striking a pedestrian and that Weyer did not own a vehicle at the time. Weyer told detectives he had not struck a pedestrian and that he didn’t know where Arrowhead Stadium was located. He asked if detectives were interviewing him about his Dodge Durango that was stolen from him during an armed carjacking 13 days after Hickle was killed.

Detectives found the Durango registered to Krystal Chapman with a transfer on death deed to Weyer. In spite of conflict between Chapman, Weyer and his mother about details of the incident, Weyer was arrested in November and refused to speak with detectives.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Roberts was taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt in Butler County.
Wanted man considered ‘dangerous’ found, arrested in Butler County
Bombardier
Man injured in workplace accident at Bombardier
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Stock photo
Andover High students organize walkout in rally for abortion rights
FILE
Evergy warns against Mylar balloons for graduation parties

Latest News

May 9 newstalk
Newstalk: Wichita Fire Dept. discusses lithium-ion battery safety
Sports betting
Gov. Kelly signs bill legalizing sports betting in Kansas
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City this weekend to play the Kansas City Chiefs...
Sports fans in Kansas could be placing bets on games by this fall
Garden Plain junior Sydney Puetz sees an opportunity for playing the sport to help her get into...
In win for soccer player, Renwick schools to allow cooperative sports participation