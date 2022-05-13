Finally shaking the 90′s

(KWCH) - This morning we’re holding onto some linger rain and thunder as a cold front continues to move to our east. Expect storms to fizzle out by 7-8 am this morning leaving us with a really nice Friday forecast. Our 90-degree heat streak has finally come to an end, as temperatures today will hang in the low 80′s and upper 70′s across Kansas. Tonight some storms are possible but they look to stay into southeastern Kansas mainly south of the turnpike. Any storms that do fire tonight will we fairly weak and short lived.

Through the weekend, we’ve got some lingering energy to work with thanks to a stationary front and that will allow some evening storms to fire Saturday for southern Kansas. Sunday afternoon some more storms could fire through south central Kansas.

Next week looks to start out active and end active with 80′s holding steady in the forecast. We’re keeping an eye on a big pattern change by the end of the week where we could slip into a much cooler trend. Stay tuned!

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: AM storm chance, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 83.

Tonight: Some storms southeast of the turnpike early otherwise mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10; calming. Low: 60.

Sat: High: 85 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 61 Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening storms.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 58 Partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 64 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Increasing cloud cover and late day storms.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.