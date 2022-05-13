GoFundMe created for father of three who suffered injuries in workplace accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family friend set up a GoFundMe for a man who suffered serious injuries in a work accident on April 29 that led him to be briefly buried in a trench.

Kade Schnoebelen’s injuries included multiple severe fractions to his face, fractures to his upper ribs, a broken temporal bone (skull fracture) and several brain bleeds. Schnoebelen was taken to the ICU at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita in stable condition and remained hospitalized as of the latest GoFundMe update on May 3.

Schnoebelen and his wife Megan have three children, and money is being raised to help the family with medical expenses.

