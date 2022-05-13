Advertisement

GoFundMe created for father of three who suffered injuries in workplace accident

Schnoebelen family.
Schnoebelen family.(GoFundMe)
By Brityne Rucker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family friend set up a GoFundMe for a man who suffered serious injuries in a work accident on April 29 that led him to be briefly buried in a trench.

Kade Schnoebelen’s injuries included multiple severe fractions to his face, fractures to his upper ribs, a broken temporal bone (skull fracture) and several brain bleeds. Schnoebelen was taken to the ICU at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita in stable condition and remained hospitalized as of the latest GoFundMe update on May 3.

Schnoebelen and his wife Megan have three children, and money is being raised to help the family with medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Roberts was taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt in Butler County.
Wanted man considered ‘dangerous’ found, arrested in Butler County
Bombardier
Man injured in workplace accident at Bombardier
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Stock photo
Andover High students organize walkout in rally for abortion rights
Natalie Davis leaves KWCH at the end of the month.
Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH

Latest News

The Salina Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts from...
Salina police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts
Andover Public Schools
Andover Central High School evacuated due to chemical spill
The Triplett family gets help from family and friends, clearing their property to rebuild their...
Wichita Area Builders Association compiles list of local, licensed contractors
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in a sports book in...
Kansas legalizes sports betting, then gets sued by casino