Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa

By KGAN
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LYON COUNTY, Ia. (KGAN) - Some incredible scenes came out of northwest Iowa Thursday.

What was caught on camera is a “haboob”, a massive dust storm.

These scenes from Lyon County, Iowa in the northwestern part of the state not far from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This storm was a part of a major system that moved through parts of Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

This was called a “particularly dangerous situation” by the National Weather Service, the same type to hit Iowa in August of 2020.

