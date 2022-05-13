Advertisement

Light winds and sunshine for Saturday

Still warmer than normal, temperatures will mainly be in the 80s
Much of the state will be warm and dry
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state will have dry conditions and light winds throughout the day on Saturday. Although there will be chances for storms during the weekend, those will probably hold off until Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Look for morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s with mostly clear skies. Sunshine Saturday afternoon will help to warm temperatures up into the 80s with light winds around the state.

Another front will be coming into Kansas Saturday night and Sunday, which could setoff some thunderstorms for the area. Higher chances are lining up for central and northern Kansas, but as they move to the southeast, they could impact the Wichita area Sunday morning too.

Viewing the eclipse Sunday night looks pretty nice. Skies will be mostly clear.

More unsettled weather is on the way next week with chances for storms beginning on Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few evening storms, then mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Sun: High: 82 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 64 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; chance of overnight storms.

