Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning anchor Natalie Davis announced Friday morning that she’ll be leaving Eyewitness News at the end of the month.

Davis joined KWCH in January 2018 as an anchor and reporter. Some highlights from her career include a 30-minute sit-down interview with Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, investigations into alleged sexual abuse by a former VA physician assistant, and breaking news coverage of a fire that damaged dozens of homes in Overland Park.

A former Miss Minnesota, Davis competed at the 2012 Miss America competition and used her position to advocate for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other disabilities.

KWCH reporter Brityne Rucker will replace Davis as an anchor on the morning show team.

