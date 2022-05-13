Advertisement

Prairie Creek teachers, students focused on finishing year strong after tornado

The tornado didn’t just close their school, there are students and staff members at Prairie Creek that lost their homes(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - With days left in the school year, the goal for Andover students impacted by the April 29 tornado is to finish the year on a strong, positive note. This is the case at Prairie Creek Elementary School where the violent storm caused extensive damage and has teachers and students completing the year spread out at different buildings in the district.

The tornado didn’t just close their school, there are students and staff members at Prairie Creek that lost their homes. Friday, many of them reunited for Prairie Creek’s Fun in the Sun Field Day, an activity-filled tradition.

Andover Central High School students organized this year’s field day for Prairie Creek Elementary School to ensure students got to enjoy the day. Prairie Creek students said events like field day help them to take their minds off what happened in late April and provides them with a chance to have fun.

“I was feeling very happy because I got to see everybody again and make sure they’re all okay and they were okay and if they needed help, I could help them,” Prairie Creek fourth-grade student Lizzie Shultz said.

Prairie Creek fifth-grade teacher Erica Hicks said she’s impressed with how the students have responded to the adversity.

“Their resiliency is phenomenal. I mean, they have come back and are just so happy to be together and be having fun,” she said. “They are just phenomenal kids.”

As Prairie Creek students finish out the school year, teachers said much of what they had planned has largely been pushed aside. The focus has been on providing hope, levity, and activities for the kids.

