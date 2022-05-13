Ruffin Companies responds to lawsuit filed by state-owned casino

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ruffin Companies, the owner of the Wichita Greyhound Park, is responding to a lawsuit filed against Kansas for legalizing sports betting.

Boyd Gaming, who operates the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, said the new law breaches its contract with the lottery it allows improper competition from new gambling devices at the Wichita Greyhound Park.

In the statement below, the Ruffin Companies said otherwise.

“We are disappointed but unfortunately not surprised that Boyd Gaming, the manager of the state-owned and operated casino in Sumner County, filed a lawsuit against the state of Kansas. This action fits a longstanding pattern of litigation threats against elected officials and Kansas taxpayers. Boyd Gaming’s unsupported demand for $25 million in damages from public funds to refund privilege fees paid some 12 years ago, together with a demand for usurious interest that equates to $53 million-plus -- more than double the fees themselves -- demonstrates the absurdity of this lawsuit.

Kansas voters approved parimutuel wagering in 1986 by way of a state constitutional amendment approved by vote of the people. The Kansas Legislature then created statutes to define parimutuel and how it would be conducted within the state. It was then - and remains today - within the legislature’s purview to define and regulate parimutuel wagering. The Kansas legislature, in the recent session, did what multiple other states have done over the last 20 years: they identified key differences between slot machines and historic horse racing machines (HHRMs) and like those other states, classified HHRMs in the statute as parimutuel. Parimutuel wagering has existed in this state long before the creation of state owned and operated casinos. The operation of statutorily parimutuel wagering can in no way be an expansion of gaming or in any way a breach of contract with a casino manager.

We stand at the ready to assist the state and its citizens in vigorously defending against this meritless lawsuit aimed at stifling competition and obtaining financial windfalls for a casino at the expense of the public trust. We also are looking forward to the day when we can reopen the former Sedgwick County parimutuel facility and provide jobs and entertainment for the people of Kansas.”

