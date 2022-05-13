Salina police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts from multiple vehicles which occurred sometime between May 5-10. Police said the thefts occurred in the north part of town, near closed businesses.

The catalytic converters were taken from Ford model vehicles using a cutting device. The value of theft and damages is estimated to be in excess of $5000.

Reports have been taken in the following areas:

500 block Reynolds Street

1000 block Hixson Drive

700 block N. 11th Street

500 block N. Santa Fe Avenue

Video surveillance from various businesses is being reviewed.

“It is suggested that businesses who own or use these types of vehicles orient surveillance cameras towards their vehicles, park the vehicle(s) inside or in a well-illuminated area, and call the police department to report any suspicious person or activity,” said the police department.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Constantino, case 2022-12975.

