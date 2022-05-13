Advertisement

Salina police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts

The Salina Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts from...
The Salina Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts from multiple vehicles which occurred sometime between May 5-10.(WALA)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts from multiple vehicles which occurred sometime between May 5-10.  Police said the thefts occurred in the north part of town, near closed businesses.

The catalytic converters were taken from Ford model vehicles using a cutting device. The value of theft and damages is estimated to be in excess of $5000.

Reports have been taken in the following areas:

  • 500 block Reynolds Street
  • 1000 block Hixson Drive
  • 700 block N. 11th Street
  • 500 block N. Santa Fe Avenue

Video surveillance from various businesses is being reviewed.

“It is suggested that businesses who own or use these types of vehicles orient surveillance cameras towards their vehicles, park the vehicle(s) inside or in a well-illuminated area, and call the police department to report any suspicious person or activity,” said the police department.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an online tip at:  https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Constantino, case 2022-12975.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Roberts was taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt in Butler County.
Wanted man considered ‘dangerous’ found, arrested in Butler County
Bombardier
Man injured in workplace accident at Bombardier
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Stock photo
Andover High students organize walkout in rally for abortion rights
Natalie Davis leaves KWCH at the end of the month.
Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH

Latest News

Andover Public Schools
Andover Central High School evacuated due to chemical spill
The Triplett family gets help from family and friends, clearing their property to rebuild their...
Wichita Area Builders Association compiles list of local, licensed contractors
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in a sports book in...
Kansas legalizes sports betting, then gets sued by casino
Natalie Davis leaves KWCH at the end of the month.
Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH