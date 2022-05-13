Son speaks about father killed in Phillips County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 74-year-old George Korobka died in a crash earlier this week. His son, Brice Korobka, says his dad was on his way to fish when the accident happened.

“It’s tough, I think we are all still in shock of what happened.”

Brice says his dad died after driving over a washed out road and crashing after heavy rain. He says he found his dad after he didn’t show up for his grandson’s program.

KHP says there were signs up showing the road was closed.

“Then he didn’t show up to the program we used find my iPhone to find out where he was. If we didn’t have that, I don’t know when we would have found him.”

Brice says his dad loved being outdoors.

“Doing what he loved.”

George was also a veteran and received a purple medal heart in his time in the Army. His family says one of the hardest parts of this is the grandkids.

“Just his weekly phone calls, every few days, and always willing to hang out with kids...them growing up without him.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.