Volunteers spend day helping with debris cleanup in Andover

Thursday, May 12, was another mass volunteer day for tornado cleanup as hundreds of people showed up to again help to clear debris.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday, May 13, marks two weeks since an EF-3 tornado tore a path of destruction across southeast Sedgwick County and parts of Butler County, including the town of Andover. While the recovery effort will continue for years, volunteers have been key to helping victims with the initial cleanup.

Thursday was another mass volunteer day for tornado cleanup as hundreds of people showed up to again help to clear debris. Eyewitness News caught up with a group of realtors who used the opportunity to help as a companywide day of service. They said cleanup is all about teamwork.

“You can walk up to a house and they want you to clear it out and you’re like, ‘how am I ever going to get that done?’ And 30 or 40 people show up and it’s done really fast and that’s really a beautiful thing about it,” volunteer Ronda Welsh, representing Keller Williams Signature Partners, said.

For now, the last organized volunteer day to help with tornado recovery is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14. To volunteer, you’ll first need to sign in at the Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Road, and from there, find out where you can go.

