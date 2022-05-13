Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Preparing for the Mediterranean Festival

The delicious event offers two plated meal options and one dessert sampler for purchase!
By Shane Konicki
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready to get hungry! Today we’re out getting a sneak peek - and helping prepare for the Mediterranean Festival at St. Mary Orthodox Church. This delicious event offers two plated meal options and one dessert sampler for purchase! We’ll have all the details if you’re looking to get your Mediterranean food fix! You can find more info at stmarywichita.org/mediterranean-festival.

