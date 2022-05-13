Advertisement

Wichita Area Builders Association compiles list of local, licensed contractors

The Triplett family gets help from family and friends, clearing their property to rebuild their...
The Triplett family gets help from family and friends, clearing their property to rebuild their home that was destroyed in the April 29 tornado in Andover, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Area Builders Association is helping those in Sedgwick County and Andover, who are recovering from the April 29 tornado, find licensed contractors to help them with the rebuilding process.

WABA compiled Contractor List includes builders, contractors, suppliers and financial institutions that are available to work with homeowners immediately.

“There are thousands of legitimate, ethical contractors in business around the country. Unfortunately, there are also scam artists looking to cheat you out of your money who pose as legitimate contractors. These “fly-by-night” operators often show up in communities impacted by natural disasters to try to scam distressed homeowners into paying for shoddy repairs or work that they will never show up to perform,” said the builders association in a release.

The complete list of local and licensed contractors can be found at WABAHome.com.

