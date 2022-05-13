Wichita Area Builders Association compiles list of local, licensed contractors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Area Builders Association is helping those in Sedgwick County and Andover, who are recovering from the April 29 tornado, find licensed contractors to help them with the rebuilding process.

WABA compiled Contractor List includes builders, contractors, suppliers and financial institutions that are available to work with homeowners immediately.

“There are thousands of legitimate, ethical contractors in business around the country. Unfortunately, there are also scam artists looking to cheat you out of your money who pose as legitimate contractors. These “fly-by-night” operators often show up in communities impacted by natural disasters to try to scam distressed homeowners into paying for shoddy repairs or work that they will never show up to perform,” said the builders association in a release.

The complete list of local and licensed contractors can be found at WABAHome.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.