In win for soccer player, Renwick schools to allow cooperative sports participation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Renwick school district will allow students to participate with other schools in some sports it doesn’t have. The school board’s unanimous decision to allow students to participate in cooperative sports followed a situation involving Garden Plain High School junior Sydney Puetz and her attempt to play soccer for a private school in Wichita since that sport isn’t offered in her district.

Puetz, a multi-sport athlete for Garden Plain, saw soccer as an opportunity to boost her resume for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Wichita Independent agreed to let her join its soccer team since her school doesn’t have one.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) had already approved the move, but Renwick Schools initially refused to let Puetz compete outside district lines before reversing that decision earlier this week.

