Another motorcyclist killed Saturday on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A 40-year-old man is dead after another crash on east Kellogg Saturday morning.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the crash happened near Kellogg and Woodlawn shortly before 9:30 A.M. The department’s Critical Accident Team was working a separate fatal crash which happened Saturday morning shortly before 2 A.M. and officers were allowing traffic to go east on Kellogg in the far left lane.

WPD says a man driving a motorcycle was eastbound on Kellogg in the lane for the off ramp to Woodlawn when Kellogg was reopened. The man changed lanes into the outside lane where he collided with a black Chevy pickup driven by a 42-year-old woman. The motorcycle driver struck the front passenger side of the truck, and was thrown from the motorcycle under the truck where he was then run over.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is on going. This is the 16th deadly traffic collision and the 18th traffic fatality.

