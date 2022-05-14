Advertisement

Another motorcyclist killed Saturday on Kellogg

A 40-year-old man is dead after another motorcycle crash on east Kellogg Saturday morning.
A 40-year-old man is dead after another motorcycle crash on east Kellogg Saturday morning.(AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A 40-year-old man is dead after another crash on east Kellogg Saturday morning.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the crash happened near Kellogg and Woodlawn shortly before 9:30 A.M. The department’s Critical Accident Team was working a separate fatal crash which happened Saturday morning shortly before 2 A.M. and officers were allowing traffic to go east on Kellogg in the far left lane.

WPD says a man driving a motorcycle was eastbound on Kellogg in the lane for the off ramp to Woodlawn when Kellogg was reopened. The man changed lanes into the outside lane where he collided with a black Chevy pickup driven by a 42-year-old woman. The motorcycle driver struck the front passenger side of the truck, and was thrown from the motorcycle under the truck where he was then run over.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is on going. This is the 16th deadly traffic collision and the 18th traffic fatality.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalie Davis leaves KWCH at the end of the month.
Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH
Steven and Laurie Hickle
Charge filed in crash that killed Wichitan outside Arrowhead Stadium
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in a sports book in...
Kansas legalizes sports betting, then gets sued by casino
James Roberts was taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt in Butler County.
Wanted man considered ‘dangerous’ found, arrested in Butler County
Man dies in Phillips County crash
Son speaks about father killed in Phillips County crash

Latest News

A man is dead and three others are critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early...
One killed, several hurt in crash on Kellogg early Saturday
McPherson College Ferrari
Longtime supporter gifts $600K car to McPherson College Automotive Restoration Program
A$600,000 1972 Ferrari Daytona was gifted to McPherson College's auto restoration program.
Longtime supporter gifts $600K car to McPherson College Automotive Restoration Program
2 critically injured in SE Wichita house fire