Isolated late day storms- most remain dry

Storms may develop after 3 pm
Isolated late day storms possible
Isolated late day storms possible(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A beautiful start to the weekend with light winds and mostly sunny skies. Morning lows were in the 50s and 60s at sunrise, however we are expecting another warm day across Kansas with highs in the 80s.

Just like yesterday, isolated storms will develop later this afternoon across central Kansas after 3pm. These storms will slide southeast through the late day into the evening and start to dissipate after 10 pm. While there is always the threat of severe weather with storms in May, this does not look like a system that will produce multiple severe weather events. If storms become strong enough 1-1.25″ hail will be the primary threat. Another cold front will move through Kansas on Sunday bringing a chance of isolated storms to the area during the morning and mainly across southeast Kansas during the afternoon/evening.

Monday looks dry, however the weather pattern looks more active this week and especially next weekend, meaning more chances of rain to come. Unfortunately, widespread beneficial rains look unlikely until next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, isolated late day storm or two. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 86.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Isolated morning storms, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: S/NE 5-15. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 56.

Mon: High: 81 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, isolated storms after midnight.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 64 AM storms, then partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms possible.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 69 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; isolated overnight storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; isolated overnight storms.

