Man injured in shooting along Highway 150 in Chase County

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed a 33-year-old man was shot early Friday morning on a highway in Chase County. The KBI, the Chase County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the shooting that happened early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150.

At about 6:15 a.m., the Chase County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a man reporting that a passenger in his vehicle had been shot. Chase County deputies and KHP troopers responded to mile maker 13 on Highway 150 and upon arrival, found a 33-year-old Emporia man with a gunshot wound to his hip.

An ambulance took the injured man to an Emporia hospital. KBI agents responded to the scene, conducting a preliminary investigation. It appeared the shooting happened as four men were carpooling to work from Emporia early Friday morning, heading west toward McPherson in a 2015 Nissan Murano. The KBI said as the SUV passed a black Ford Explorer that appeared broken down on the side of the road, the men in the Murano heard what were described as “loud bangs.”

“Then the rear right passenger realized that he had been shot,” the KBI said.

When responding officers determined no one was inside of or around the Explorer on the side of the road, they began searching the pasture areas around the highway.

“After searching for a while, [officers] found a 38-year-old male suspect, from Milford, Kansas, lying face down and unconscious in a creek,” the KBI said. “They administered naloxone which revived him. He was then transported to the hospital in Emporia.”

A thorough search of the scene led to officers finding a handgun in the water, not far from where they found the man identified as a suspect in this case.

“The man who was shot was treated for his injuries and has been released from the hospital. The suspect remains hospitalized. It is not believed that the two men had any prior contact,” the KBI said. “An arrest and charges are expected but pending at this time.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.