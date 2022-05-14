Reno County moms helping others scrambling to find baby formula

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents across Kansas continue to search for baby formula as a nationwide shortage worsens. This has many turning to social media, looking for an alternative option to make sure their babies are getting the nutrition they need. Eyewitness News spoke with two mothers in Reno County who are using Facebook to help.

The group called “Human Milk 4 Human Babies - Kansas,” is endorsed by Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition.

Anna Belknap donated milk after she had her first child, living in Nebraska. Now that her second child is almost a year old, she’s using the Facebook group to give out extra milk she has frozen.

“I wait until my babies are almost a year and then try to donate it. It’s pretty simple,” Belknap said.

Emily Lee is also donating some of her stash. Her daughter was born 12 weeks premature.

“She couldn’t even eat a tiny speck of food, so I had to wake up every three hours to pump while she was in the ICU,” Lee said. “I just kept pumping, kept pumping and built up a really big stash. The nurses were like, ‘I’ve never seen this much milk in my life.’”

She said she recently donated a full bag of milk to a local foster parent.

“It was actually a foster baby who was born addicted to meth and (the parent) couldn’t find any formula he could take,” Lee said. “So the breastmilk I have him will help him be able to eat.”

Belknap and Le said helping mothers in need is rewarding, they just wish they could donate more.

“I can’t help them all, but I’m glad I can at least help one person,” Belknap said.

You can find further information on donating breastmilk in Kansas, including resources available here: https://ksbreastfeeding.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Donating-Breast-Milk-in-KS.pdf.

