Advertisement

Warm weather continues Sunday

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

A few isolated thunderstorms will continue this evening over portions of western and northern Kansas. The strongest storms will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Most of the storms will weaken after dark with chances shifting into northeast Kansas late tonight.

More warm weather is on the way Sunday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s over northern Kansas to the low to mid 80s over southern Kansas.

A few storms will be possible over far eastern Kansas through the afternoon and evening.

Warm weather will continue into the workweek with highs remaining in the 80s. A gradual warming trend will bring highs back into the 90s on Thursday before cooler weather eventually returns by next weekend.

The next chance of storms will be focused over central and eastern Kansas Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/N 5-15. High: 84

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 53

Mon: High: 80 Mostly sunny; isolated storms late overnight.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; isolated showers and storms.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 65 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 69 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 59 Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalie Davis leaves KWCH at the end of the month.
Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH
Steven and Laurie Hickle
Charge filed in crash that killed Wichitan outside Arrowhead Stadium
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in a sports book in...
Kansas legalizes sports betting, then gets sued by casino
James Roberts was taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt in Butler County.
Wanted man considered ‘dangerous’ found, arrested in Butler County
A bill signed into state law in 2018 allows Native Americans to wear tribal regalia or objects...
Wichita Public Schools clarifies, tribal regalia allowed at graduations

Latest News

Isolated late day storms possible
Isolated late day storms- most remain dry
Much of the state will be warm and dry
Light winds and sunshine for Saturday
Weekend Forecast
Finally shaking the 90′s
Evening storms could be severe.
Evening storm chance for parts of the state