Warm weather continues Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

A few isolated thunderstorms will continue this evening over portions of western and northern Kansas. The strongest storms will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Most of the storms will weaken after dark with chances shifting into northeast Kansas late tonight.

More warm weather is on the way Sunday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s over northern Kansas to the low to mid 80s over southern Kansas.

A few storms will be possible over far eastern Kansas through the afternoon and evening.

Warm weather will continue into the workweek with highs remaining in the 80s. A gradual warming trend will bring highs back into the 90s on Thursday before cooler weather eventually returns by next weekend.

The next chance of storms will be focused over central and eastern Kansas Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/N 5-15. High: 84

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 53

Mon: High: 80 Mostly sunny; isolated storms late overnight.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; isolated showers and storms.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 65 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 69 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 59 Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

