16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A teenage boy has died after a shooting in the 500 block of south Lulu late Saturday night.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 11:40 P.M., officers responded to a shooting call on Lulu. When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

WPD says the boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The department says through investigations, officers learned that an unknown suspect shot the teen after he had approached the suspect’s vehicle in front of apartments on Lulu. The suspect then drove away from the scene heading south.

The investigation in ongoing.

