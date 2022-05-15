Advertisement

16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting

A teenage boy has died after a shooting in the 500 block of south Lulu late Saturday night.
A teenage boy has died after a shooting in the 500 block of south Lulu late Saturday night.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A teenage boy has died after a shooting in the 500 block of south Lulu late Saturday night.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 11:40 P.M., officers responded to a shooting call on Lulu. When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

WPD says the boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The department says through investigations, officers learned that an unknown suspect shot the teen after he had approached the suspect’s vehicle in front of apartments on Lulu. The suspect then drove away from the scene heading south.

The investigation in ongoing.

