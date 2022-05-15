Bull riders use unique talents to support fire victims

MOUNT HOPE, Kan. (KWCH) - A bull-riding event in Mount Hope Saturday night raised money for victims of the Cottonwood Complex Fire that hit Reno County in March.

The Fire in the Hills benefit bull-riding event got pretty loud, with spectators cheering on some of the best bull-riders the state has to offer. And all the proceeds are supporting a good cause.

On March 5, more than 30 Reno County homes were destroyed by the Cottonwood Complex Fire. Now, two months later, Mid Plains Bulls and Broncs decided to host the event to keep the support going for those who lost everything.

My sister and my brother-in-law were (among those affected,” Mid Plains Bulls and Broncs rider Rustin Dymond said. “They lost their whole house up there. So many of our friends and family, they all lost everything. We’re just out here trying to raise some money for them.”

The organization hosts a bull-riding event every fall in Mount Hope, but they saw this as an opportunity to give back and give the people in the community an extra -- and extra-special -- show.

“I know that the town of Mount Hope, everybody around here would jump right in and help,” Dymond said. “We can’t donate a lot of money out of our own pocket, but we can all come together and raise as much as we can for them.”

“I spoke with the United Way, and they’re still needing help,” event organizer Cara Grier said. “So we’re just wanting to help (victims) get back on their feet.”

The summer kickoff event of sorts wasn’t just about raising money, it was about having a good time.

Eyewitness News was told that expenses for the event were paid off before Saturday, so every dollar made at the bull-riding extravaganza will go right into the pocket of people whose lives changed forever more than two months ago.”

