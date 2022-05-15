Rose Hill sale raises money for Andover tornado victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was all inspired by a garage sale.

“We had ‘garage sale days’ last weekend and then thought we could use those items left over from the garage sale to do a charity sale,” said Andrea LeFever, who organized the sale in Rose Hill to help victims of the Andover tornado last month.

“It was exciting. We asked for donations and the town showed up. We had people bringing truckloads of things to donate, so that was great.”

LaFever said the sale raised nearly $1,000, all going to Andover disaster relief.

Amanda Post and her daughters showed up to donate money on Saturday, and Post said it’s important to find any way to help.

“There’s lots of people that may not be able to physically go out and move logs and throw away trash, but they can support in other ways,” Post said.

Saturday as the last day for volunteers to sign up to help in recovery efforts. Many in surrounding communities have lent a helping hand; United Way of the Plains has also stepped up in supporting those affected.

“The generosity of people across the state, and we’ve seen folks that have brought us things from Miami, Fla., in addition to across the state of Kansas, it’s been phenomenal,” United Way director of direct services Mark Stump said. “Most of the people a very -- just grateful. They wish they could do more.

Stump said traffic has slowed down at the Andover Community Center in the past few days. Sunday marks the last day to get supplies there.

Food and hygiene products are still available to those in need, however, and will be stored at the Andover Community Food Bank. Water will be stored at the Kansas Food Bank.

