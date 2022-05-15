Severe storm potential continues this afternoon for SE-Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early morning thunderstorms produced hail between 1-1.5″ across parts of northern and central Kansas, while the Topeka and Kansas City area experienced damaging wind gusts and downed tree limbs. Morning storms continue to weaken, however a cold front moving through Kansas promises to re-ignite storms later this afternoon across southeast Kansas. Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues through 4 PM for portions of southeast Kansas. Wichita is NOT included in the watch.

Skies will be clear across western Kansas with gusty north winds behind the cold front that’s triggering storms in eastern Kansas. Highs today will be in the 70s and 80s. mostly clear tonight for the Lunar Eclipse that begins around peaks between 10 and midnight. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the 70s and 80s. A few storms after sunset in far western Kansas. A few storms expected across central Kansas after midnight through early Tuesday morning, then another chance of storms during the afternoon Tuesday.

Temperatures will be on the hot for mid May through most of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s. The hottest day will be Thursday before a stronger cold front moves in Friday. Temperatures across Kansas will only reach the 60s and 70s next weekend. More storms enter the forecast by next weekend too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms possible. Wind: SW/N 10-20; gusty. High: 84

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 54

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, chance of storms after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 60

Tue: High: 89 Partly cloudy; isolated showers and storms.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 65 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 66 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 52 Partly cloudy, storms possible overnight.

