Shooting in southeast Wichita injures 1

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that injured one early Sunday morning near Lincoln and Crestway.

Around 2:00 a.m., WPD officers responded to a shooting call, and they arrived, they found a 32-year-old male with three gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Officers found the shooting scene shortly after in the 800 block of S. Crestway.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the case, contact WPD investigations at 316-268-4407 or report their information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

