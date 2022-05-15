Two injured in early morning shooting near Keeper of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that injured two people near the Keeper of the Plains early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., WPD officers responded to a disturbance involving 20 to 40 people in the 600 block of N. Seneca at the Keeper of the Plains. The scene soon turned into a shooting call near Central and Nims.

Officers found a 20-year-old man in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound and a second victim with two gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with severe injuries but are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or submit their information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

