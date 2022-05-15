Advertisement

Warming trend into the week ahead

Highs in the 80s and 90s
3 day temperature trend for Wichita.
3 day temperature trend for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says a warming trend is on the way for the workweek as above average temperatures continue.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 50s for most of the state with upper 40s over northwest Kansas.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s over central and eastern Kansas with mid 80s over western Kansas. South winds will gust over 30 mph at times over western Kansas.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible after sunset over portions of western Kansas. Some of this activity may hold together into the night as it moves east into central and eastern Kansas. The threat of severe weather appears low at this time.

More storms will be possible on Tuesday. Lingering morning storms will end over central and eastern Kansas, then the focus will shift to northern Kansas during the evening and into the night for another round of storms.

A few of the storms Tuesday evening over northern Kansas could be severe with hail and strong winds the primary threats.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the workweek with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s through Thursday. A strong cold front will finally bring some heat relief by Friday and into next weekend when highs will return to the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 55

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. High: 80

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds with isolated storms possible late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 61

Tue: High: 87 Isolated AM storms, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 64 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 63 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Sat: High: 71 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and three others are critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early...
One killed, several hurt in crash on Kellogg early Saturday
A 40-year-old man is dead after another motorcycle crash on east Kellogg Saturday morning.
Another motorcyclist killed Saturday on Kellogg
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Natalie Davis leaves KWCH at the end of the month.
Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH
A$600,000 1972 Ferrari Daytona was gifted to McPherson College's auto restoration program.
Longtime supporter gifts $600K car to McPherson College Automotive Restoration Program

Latest News

Severe storms possible today- mainly eastern Kansas
Severe storm potential continues this afternoon for SE-Kansas
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Warm weather continues Sunday
Isolated late day storms possible
Isolated late day storms- most remain dry
Much of the state will be warm and dry
Light winds and sunshine for Saturday