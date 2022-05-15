Warming trend into the week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says a warming trend is on the way for the workweek as above average temperatures continue.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 50s for most of the state with upper 40s over northwest Kansas.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s over central and eastern Kansas with mid 80s over western Kansas. South winds will gust over 30 mph at times over western Kansas.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible after sunset over portions of western Kansas. Some of this activity may hold together into the night as it moves east into central and eastern Kansas. The threat of severe weather appears low at this time.

More storms will be possible on Tuesday. Lingering morning storms will end over central and eastern Kansas, then the focus will shift to northern Kansas during the evening and into the night for another round of storms.

A few of the storms Tuesday evening over northern Kansas could be severe with hail and strong winds the primary threats.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the workweek with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s through Thursday. A strong cold front will finally bring some heat relief by Friday and into next weekend when highs will return to the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 55

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. High: 80

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds with isolated storms possible late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 61

Tue: High: 87 Isolated AM storms, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 64 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 63 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Sat: High: 71 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.

