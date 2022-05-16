3 Wichita splash pads open now, pools open in 2 weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Splash pads at Buffalo, Evergreen and Osage parks opened to the public on Saturday. The remaining splash pads are scheduled to open Monday, May 30. The interactive fountains will stay open through October.

There is no admission for the splash pads. Children and adults are encouraged to play, but no pets are allowed.

City of Wichita swimming pools will open on Memorial Day. The city has seven public pools located in Aley, College Hill, Harvest, McAfee (McAdams Park), Minisa, Orchard parks. All patrons with proper swimming attire will be admitted FREE on Swim Day. Check your local City Pool to see when FREE Swim Day takes place.

