Advocates push for legalization of fentanyl test strips

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas sees a spike in deaths related to fentanyl overdoses one of the public health tools advocates are pushing for is a thin strip of paper. Under Kansas law, fentanyl testing strips are categorized as drug paraphernalia, but groups working on substance use prevention and treatment are trying to change that.

An effort to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips has been making its way through the Kansas Legislature. Earlier this month, it stalled in the Kansas Senate. Those supporting the effort say there’s an economic argument, a public health argument and a humanitarian argument that legalizing the testing strips will save lives.

“We just don’t want our citizens, our people, to die anymore,” said Seth Dewey with the Kansas Recovery Network.

Dewey and Ngoc Vuong, community mobilizer for Safe Streets Wichita, are among those working to get fentanyl testing strips decriminalized. A single test strip costs about $1.

“(It is a) necessary first step if we are wanting to see a substantial reduction in drug overdoses in our state, but especially if you’re wanting to change the culture,” Vuong said.

Dewey said research in states where fentanyl testing strips are allowed suggest that among people who test, 50 to 60 percent alter their use if they know fentanyl is in the drugs.

Three-hundred-eighty-eight Kansans have died in six months, six months,” Dewey said. “Now, imagine if 50 to 60 percent of those individuals would have been given a chance for a dollar to alter their using habits. We’d have over 150 of our fellow Kansans here with us still, potentially.”

The testing strips detect the presence of fentanyl in drugs with a high degree of accuracy. If they can change people’s drug use, advocates of the strips don’t just point to lives, but also finances.

“(In) 2017, the estimated economic burden for fatal overdoses was $550 billion, half a trillion dollars,” Vuong said. “That number has probably skyrocketed since then.”

Eyewitness News spoke with Mirror, Inc., which provides substance-use-and-mental-health treatment. The organization says fentanyl testing strips can be an outreach tool for education and resources and ensure people stay alive until they’re ready to seek treatment. Dewey and Vuong agree.

“It used to be the old adage was, an individual has to hit rock bottom. That isn’t applicable anymore because people aren’t getting the chance to hit rock bottom. They’re dying first,” Dewey said.

They add that this is a way to reach people where they’re at and create an environment to help foster change.

“Send the message to our Kansans, especially those with substance use disorders that, ‘hey, your life matters, too. Your life is valuable,’” Vuong said.

Last year, the CDC and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration changed their guidelines, allowing for federal funds to be used to buy fentanyl testing strips. But since they are still criminalized in Kansas, agencies can’t use those funds for that purpose.

