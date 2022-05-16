Advertisement

Construction on 17th St. completed

17th St. construction completed.
17th St. construction completed.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Improvements to drainage, waterlines and pavement going west on 17th St. to Broadway has been completed.

In November of 2020, construction began on 17th Street at I-135 in order to make those improvements. The project replaced the undersized drainage system and widened the roadway to accommodate three lanes and on-street bike lanes. 

New sidewalks on both sides of the street were also completed as part of the project. While most of the work wrapped up in September of 2021, work around the railroad tracks east of Broadway was ongoing. As of Monday, that work is completed and road construction in the area has wrapped up.

