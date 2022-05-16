Haven residents rally to keep ‘in god we trust’ on police cars

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Haven City Council voted to remove all ‘in god we trust’ decals from the back of police cars on May 2. The city attorney says the decision came out of an attempt to separate church and state, but several have voiced their opinions against the change since the decision was made.

“I’m looking forward to the council meeting tomorrow. I think some big things will happen,” said Ryan Warden, a Haven resident.

A meeting was held Sunday, and many in attendance say the vote to remove the decals did not represent the community’s opinion and that this misrepresentation is nothing new.

Mary Andresen, another Haven resident, says, “I hope that the council and the mayor see that they’ve done something unilaterally that the citizens of the town they represent didn’t go over well with the citizens they represent.”

Adam Wright, the mayor of Haven, says he confirmed that the city council expects a large turnout for Monday’s meeting. With the crowd expected to be bigger than usual, they moved the meeting from the regular spot on Kansas Avenue to a larger location at the community building on Reno Avenue.

Andresen says, “I don’t want hatred spewed tomorrow. That is not going to reflect well upon Haven. It will not reflect who we, the citizens of Haven, are. I want them to listen.”

There is a growing list of names for public comment at Monday’s meeting. Some residents say they expect the public to not only ask for the decision to be reversed but to ask for council members’ resignations as well.

“I think a couple of people will be asked to step down from the board. I don’t think they’ll willingly do it, but I think they will be asked to step down, and if they don’t, petitions may startup,” said Warden.

