Hutchinson Community College student receives prestigious transfer scholarship

Sabrina Nicacio Gomes, a student at Hutchinson Community College, is one of 100 recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s prestigious Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.(Hutchinson Community College)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson Community College student is one of 100 recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s prestigious Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The national scholarship will provide up to $55,000 a year for Sabrina Nicacio Gomes to complete her bachelor’s degree.

Gomes studied pre-engineering at HutchCC and graduated with her associate’s degree as a member of the President’s Honor Roll (4.0 GPA). She was also named a Silver Medalist of the 2022 Coca-Cola Academic Team; was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa All-Kansas Academic Team; was a High Honors Medalist; was a founding member of the HutchCC Engineers League; served as a resident assistant and tutor; and was named to Who’s Who Among Students at HutchCC Leadership Award.

In the 2020-21 academic year, four-year colleges and universities saw nearly 200,000 fewer transfer enrollment applications nationwide, reflecting the pandemic’s disruptive effect on students and their plans for college. Despite that decline, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation welcomed its largest class of Scholars to date, highlighting the talent and achievement of hundreds of community college students across the country. In light of growing financial hardship for so many families, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation also increased the maximum award amount by an extra $15,000 to ensure students can focus on their studies while enrolled.

“Today, almost half of all college students begin their academic career at a community college. We know our community colleges are full of high-achieving students, and we’re committed to playing our part to ensure those students succeed,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. “Congratulations to a cohort of students who have persisted in the midst of such unprecedented disruptions in our lives. We welcome you into our community and look forward to learning alongside you.”

This year, more than 1,200 students from 332 community colleges applied to receive the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The Foundation evaluated each submission based on students’ academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, and leadership.

A list of this year’s Cooke Transfer Scholars, their community colleges, and their hometowns can be found here.

