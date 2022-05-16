Advertisement

Kansas organization offering free naloxone kits, training

Narcan nasal spray
Narcan nasal spray(ADAPT Pharma, Inc.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Without help, someone overdosing on fentanyl will die. But, there is a life-saving medication. Naloxone, or Narcan, is an opioid overdose reversal drug that counteracts the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose.

DCCCA is providing free naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray and training to community organizations and any Kansas resident on how to use it. You pr your organization can request a free kit here: https://www.dccca.org/naloxone-program/

DCCCA is funded for this project by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) through the State Opioid Response (SOR) grant initiative from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Kansas Naloxone Program

