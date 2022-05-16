Advertisement

Man gets life in prison for traveling to Vietnam to sexually abuse children, DOJ says

The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with...
The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual activity in February 2020.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison for traveling from Florida to Vietnam to engage in sex acts with a number of Vietnamese minors he had met and talked to over the internet, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual activity in February 2020.

Day traveled from Florida to Vietnam on two separate occasions in 2015 and 2016 to engage in sex acts with minor Vietnamese boys, according to court documents and statements made related to Day’s plea and sentencing.

Day flew back and forth to Vietnam under the guise of being an English teacher, the documents say. Some boys were introduced to Day as their English teacher while others were allegedly promised money and gifts.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations agents in Tampa and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The initiative was launched in 2006 by the DOJ.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or at its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting
generic
Teen critically injured in downtown Hit and Run
A 40-year-old man is dead after another motorcycle crash on east Kellogg Saturday morning.
Another motorcyclist killed Saturday on Kellogg
A man is dead and three others are critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early...
One killed, several hurt in crash on Kellogg early Saturday
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
The "Bean" sculpture at Millennium Park in Chicago is shown cordoned off after Saturday's...
Chicago curfew tightened after killing near ‘Bean’ sculpture
Advocates in Kansas are pushing for the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips.
Advocates push for legalization of fentanyl test strips
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months