Newton man arrested after making threats, throwing objects from 7th story

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Newton man was arrested early Monday for throwing items from his 7th-story apartment window and threatening other residents.

At about 7:15 Sunday night, Newton Police responded to Midtown Towers on 9th St., where there was a report of someone throwing items onto people below. Police has been at the apartment the two previous days to attempt contact with someone reported to be suicidal and breaking personal property. After making contact with the suspect Sunday evening, officers asked other residents to voluntarily evacuate or shelter in place.

A Newton Police negotiator spoke with the suspect by phone for about four hours in an attempt to de-escalate. According to police, the suspect refused help and continued throwing objects while barricading apartment doors. Just before midnight, the Harvey County Emergency Response Team forced entry and took the suspect, Lyle Gulick, into custody.

Gulick was taken to NMC Health and medically cleared before being booked into the Harvey County Detention Center. In addition to outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary, theft and two counts of stalking, Gulick was booked on aggravated assault, felony obstruction to official duty, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.