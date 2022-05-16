One killed in car-deer crash in Finney County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show one person was killed Sunday night in a crash involving a deer in Finney County. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m.

There was no information given about the victim. The person was driving north on Pierceville Road in the western Kansas county when the vehicle struck a deer, went off the road to the right and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

