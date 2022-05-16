Advertisement

One killed in car-deer crash in Finney County

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show one person was killed Sunday night in a crash involving a deer in Finney County. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m.

There was no information given about the victim. The person was driving north on Pierceville Road in the western Kansas county when the vehicle struck a deer, went off the road to the right and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage boy has died after a shooting in the 500 block of south Lulu late Saturday night.
16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting
generic
Teen critically injured in downtown Hit and Run
A 40-year-old man is dead after another motorcycle crash on east Kellogg Saturday morning.
Another motorcyclist killed Saturday on Kellogg
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
A man is dead and three others are critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early...
One killed, several hurt in crash on Kellogg early Saturday

Latest News

Steven and Laurie Hickle
Charge filed in crash that killed Wichitan outside Arrowhead Stadium
The Kansas Turnpike Authority said the Kansas Department of Transportation would be using...
Traffic delays expected on Kansas Turnpike in Wichita Thursday, Friday
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 killed in southwest Kansas crash
KWCH partners with United Way to raise money for tornado relief