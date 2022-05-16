Overnight storm chances sticking around

(KWCH) - Tonight we are expecting some isolated thunderstorms to form along the Kansas-Colorado line. As we move through the night these storms will mainly impact southwest Kansas. After midnight storm chances start to push toward south central Kansas. We are watching a window from 3 am to 9 am to see a few storms near and around Wichita. Storms will stay on the marginally severe side as they are associated with a warm front lifting through Kansas.

For your Tuesday we start off in the 60′s but will warm up quickly. Expect highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s with a breezy south wind. Tuesday night some storms do look to form through north central and south central Kansas and could be a bit stronger. The main threat for Wichita will be strong winds and small hail between 10 pm and 4 am.

After two nights of stormy weather, we look to slip into a quiet and hot weather trend with 90′s peaking by Thursday. Then a big cool down is expected as a mainly dry cold front will pass through into Friday with highs in the 70′s expected.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds; chance of storms after 2 am. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Some linger storms through 9 am, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 15-25; gusty. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Wed: High: 85. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 63. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 77. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Sat: Low: 50. High: 71. Partly cloudy and cool.

Sun: Low: 48. High: 73. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 80. Mostly cloudy and warmer.

