Sedgwick County Emergency Management to test ‘attack function’ next Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Sedgwick County Emergency Management will sound a different siren at noon on Monday, May 23. The county will test the ATTACK function of its outdoor warning system.

This system and most systems like it, have an ALERT function for severe weather (which is a steady tone), and an ATTACK function for enemy attack, air raids or other threats of that nature (which is a rise and fall).

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications celebrated the 70th anniversary of the first-ever air raid siren test in Wichita (Sedgwick County) at the end of April.

The county reminds residents that outdoor warning devices, commonly referred to as tornado sirens, are not meant to be heard indoors. The devices are in place to warn people who are outside, who may be away from radio and TV, that something bad is happening and they need to get inside, turn on local media, and find out what is going on. To report a non-functioning outdoor warning device, please email sirens@sedgwick.gov.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.