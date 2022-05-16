Advertisement

Senators Moran, Marshall announce $25M in grants for Kansas airports

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. today announced 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants for Kansas airports totaling $25,543,660. These grants will be used to make repairs and upgrades to the airports.

“Local airports help bring economic opportunities and critical resources to communities across Kansas,” Moran said. “These grants are an investment into regional Kansas airports to make certain they are running safely and efficiently to support interstate commerce and travel to and from Kansas.”

“Airports throughout our state provide essential services and expand business opportunities for Kansans,” Marshall said. “Through these grants, each of these airports will be able to make crucial repairs and upgrades. No doubt, the improvements made will allow the airports to better serve Kansas communities, and I’m glad to see this type of investment in our airports.”

Grant Recipients

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage boy has died after a shooting in the 500 block of south Lulu late Saturday night.
16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting
generic
Teen critically injured in downtown Hit and Run
A 40-year-old man is dead after another motorcycle crash on east Kellogg Saturday morning.
Another motorcyclist killed Saturday on Kellogg
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
A man is dead and three others are critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early...
One killed, several hurt in crash on Kellogg early Saturday

Latest News

The City of Wichita unveiled its new splash pad at Evergreen Park on Thursday. It's one of 4...
3 Wichita splash pads open now, pools open in 2 weeks
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of May 16: Job of the Day
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
(Source: MGN)
One killed in car-deer crash in Finney County