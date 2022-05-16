Senators Moran, Marshall announce $25M in grants for Kansas airports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. today announced 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants for Kansas airports totaling $25,543,660. These grants will be used to make repairs and upgrades to the airports.

“Local airports help bring economic opportunities and critical resources to communities across Kansas,” Moran said. “These grants are an investment into regional Kansas airports to make certain they are running safely and efficiently to support interstate commerce and travel to and from Kansas.”

“Airports throughout our state provide essential services and expand business opportunities for Kansans,” Marshall said. “Through these grants, each of these airports will be able to make crucial repairs and upgrades. No doubt, the improvements made will allow the airports to better serve Kansas communities, and I’m glad to see this type of investment in our airports.”

Grant Recipients

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.