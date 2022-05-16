Storms possible tonight and Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a stormy weekend, it is a quiet and cooler start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s will climb into the near normal upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky.

Showers and storms quickly come back to the state tonight. Expect the activity, scattered in nature, to get started in western Kansas this evening and then move into central and eastern Kansas after midnight. While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two storms may be on the strong side producing small hail and gusty wind.

After a tranquil Tuesday, more storms are expected to move through the area Tuesday night. The best chance of both and rain and severe weather will take place along and north of I-70.

A strong cold front is planning on passing through Kansas Thursday night into Friday. While showers and storms are not expected with the front, highs in the 90s on Thursday will tumble into the 70s on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 82.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; chance of storms after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun/clouds; overnight storm chance. Wind: S/SE 15-25; gusty. High: 87.

Wed: Low: 65. High: 86. Decreasing clouds.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 78. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

Sat: Low: 50. High: 71. Partly cloudy and pleasant.

Sun: Low: 48. High: 73. Partly cloudy.

