United Way closes central Andover disaster relief location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recovery efforts from the EF-3 tornado that tore through Sedgwick and Butler counties are entering a new phase. Sunday marked the last day for the Disaster Relief Center set up at the Andover Community Center.

Many impacted by the April 29 tornado took advantage of the last opportunity to gather supplies. Mark Stump, the United Way of the Plains Director of Direct Services, says Sunday was a successful last day in helping with recovery efforts.

Stump said, “we’ve probably had about 40 residents who have come back to get some additional items they needed. Along the way, which has been a really good day for us. We’ve also gained ten more families that we have not yet had registered.”

Many families like Brock and Deanna Denson gathered supplies using United Way’s support as a resource to rebuild. They lost their home in the tornado, and their family has moved to a rental home for the time being. They say it’s been difficult for them to process because their house was their whole life.

“We came out one other time last week, right before we cleaned up the rest of the house. They asked us to come back when we finally found a place to live, so that’s what we are doing today,” says Brock. “We’ve been together for ten years, and we have three kids together. That’s our entire life in our house. Now it’s starting over from scratch on literally everything.”

While Sunday marked the last day for the United Way’s multi-agency resource center, help will still be available.

Food and hygiene supplies will be stored at the Andover Community Food Bank inside the Andover United Methodist Church, and water will be held at the Kansas Food Bank.

You can still get help from the united way, too. All you will need to do is call 2-1-1.

