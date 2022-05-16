Advertisement

Volunteers needed to help install smoke alarms in Wichita

The American Red Cross and the Wichita Fire Department are partnering to install smoke alarms for those who need them.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As part of national efforts to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities, the American Red Cross, the Wichita Fire Department and local volunteers will be installing free smoke alarms in northeast and north-central Wichita on Saturday.

“Every day, seven people in the United States die from home fires and more lives are lost every year in home fires than all other disasters. Smoke alarms cut the risk of death and injury in half,” reads a post on the Sound the Alarm Facebook event page.

Organizers say they have about half of the volunteers needed for the event. If you would like to help, you can sign up at rdcrss.org/3Le7rPL.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday (May 21) at The Center, 1914 E. 11th Street. No prior experience is required. Training and supplies will be provided.

