Week of May 16: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in engineering.

MONDAY: Quality Control Inspector (2nd Shift) | Metal-Fab Inc. | Wichita | $15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12017924 | Benefits Include: •Medical Insurance. •Dental. •Life Insurance. •Paid Time Off. •Incentive Pay. •Tuition Reimbursement. •401K. | Metal-Fab Inc. has 6 additional positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Welder (3rd Shift) | Case New Holland (CNH America) | Wichita | $25.70-$29.07 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12018061 | Benefits Include: •Medical Insurance. •Dental. •Life Insurance. •Paid Time Off. • Incentive Pay. • Tuition Reimbursement. • 401K. | Case New Holland has 29 additional positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Junior Programmer Analyst | Cox Machine Inc. | Wichita | $50,000-$55,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12019400 | Benefits Include: •Medical Insurance. •Dental. •Life Insurance. •Paid Time Off. • 401K. | Cox Machine Inc. has an additional 20 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Manufacturing Engineer | Cadence Aerospace Perfekta/Premier | Wichita | $50,000-$90,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12018116 | Benefits Include: •Medical Insurance. • Dental. • Life Insurance. • Paid Time Off. •Company Car. | Cadence Aerospace Perfekta/Premier has 3 additional positions Posted on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Environmental, Health and Safety Coordinator | Pioneer Balloon Company | El Dorado | $35,000 - $55,000 Salary exempt | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12018116 | Benefits Include: •Health. •Dental. •Life Insurance. •Disability. •Vacation. •401(K) | Pioneer Balloon Company has 3 additional positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

