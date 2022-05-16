Advertisement

Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital

Scene of a deadly crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning, May 14.
Scene of a deadly crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning, May 14.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle while attempted to render aid after an early Saturday morning crash on East Kellogg has died from her injuries at a Wichita hospital, police say. Police also identified the motorcycle driver who died at the scene as 38-year-old Justin Cunningham, of Andover.

A little before 2 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Police Department officers responded to an injury crash in the 6600 block of East Kellogg, near Kellogg and Armour. The initial 911 call reported a single vehicle had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg with two people inside.

As officers arrived on scene, they learned that a second wreck involving a motorcycle happened a little after the first crash. Officers located the motorcycle driver, identified as Cunningham, deceased at the scene. Additionally, they found three people with critical injuries who were all transported to area hospitals. Another person was located uninjured.

Through the investigation, officers learned a silver SUV was traveling east on Kellogg with two occupants, a 48-year-old woman who was driving and a passenger, a 28-year-old man. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the median, causing the SUV to roll over.

An uninvolved person, a 19-year-old woman, witnessed the turned-over SUV and began rendering aid to the woman and the man, police said. As the 19-year-old woman was rendering aid, a motorcycle with two occupants, traveling east on Kellogg, hit the 19-year-old woman, then hit the SUV. The passenger of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, as was the SUV driver.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting
generic
Teen critically injured in downtown Hit and Run
A 40-year-old man is dead after another motorcycle crash on east Kellogg Saturday morning.
Another motorcyclist killed Saturday on Kellogg
A man is dead and three others are critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early...
One killed, several hurt in crash on Kellogg early Saturday
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

17th St. construction completed.
Construction on 17th St. completed
(Source: MGN)
One killed in car-deer crash in Finney County
Steven and Laurie Hickle
Charge filed in crash that killed Wichitan outside Arrowhead Stadium
The Kansas Turnpike Authority said the Kansas Department of Transportation would be using...
Traffic delays expected on Kansas Turnpike in Wichita Thursday, Friday