Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle while attempted to render aid after an early Saturday morning crash on East Kellogg has died from her injuries at a Wichita hospital, police say. Police also identified the motorcycle driver who died at the scene as 38-year-old Justin Cunningham, of Andover.

A little before 2 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Police Department officers responded to an injury crash in the 6600 block of East Kellogg, near Kellogg and Armour. The initial 911 call reported a single vehicle had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg with two people inside.

As officers arrived on scene, they learned that a second wreck involving a motorcycle happened a little after the first crash. Officers located the motorcycle driver, identified as Cunningham, deceased at the scene. Additionally, they found three people with critical injuries who were all transported to area hospitals. Another person was located uninjured.

Through the investigation, officers learned a silver SUV was traveling east on Kellogg with two occupants, a 48-year-old woman who was driving and a passenger, a 28-year-old man. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the median, causing the SUV to roll over.

An uninvolved person, a 19-year-old woman, witnessed the turned-over SUV and began rendering aid to the woman and the man, police said. As the 19-year-old woman was rendering aid, a motorcycle with two occupants, traveling east on Kellogg, hit the 19-year-old woman, then hit the SUV. The passenger of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, as was the SUV driver.

