Driver strikes hydrant in SW Wichita, suffers critical injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a crash in southwest Wichita.

Police said the driver of a white Cadillac struck a water hydrant at the corner of Pawnee and Fern, west of Seneca, around 5 p.m on Tuesday.

City crews were able to cut off the water and it is starting to recede, but some homes may be without power for a couple of hours.

The accident has led to some localized flooding, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

