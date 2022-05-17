Advertisement

Driver strikes hydrant in SW Wichita, suffers critical injuries

One person was critically hurt on Tuesday when their car struck a fire hydrant in southwest...
One person was critically hurt on Tuesday when their car struck a fire hydrant in southwest Wichita near Pawnee & Fern.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a crash in southwest Wichita.

Police said the driver of a white Cadillac struck a water hydrant at the corner of Pawnee and Fern, west of Seneca, around 5 p.m on Tuesday.

City crews were able to cut off the water and it is starting to recede, but some homes may be without power for a couple of hours.

The accident has led to some localized flooding, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

