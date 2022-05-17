1 killed, 3 injured in Ford County crash

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died and three other people suffered serious injuries Monday evening in a crash in Ford County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 was southbound on 210 Road while a 2013 Ford Explore was heading northbound on the same road. The Dodge Ram went left of center for an unknown reason. Both the truck and the SUV tried to avoid one another, but in the same direction and, collided head on.

Angelina Perez-Velasquez, 24, of Dodge City, was a passenger in the Ford Explorer. She died in the crash. The driver of the SUV and a two-year-old were taken to Western Plains Hospital with serious injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

