Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting along Highway 150

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chase County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a Milford, Kan. man was arrested in connection to a shooting along Highway 150 in Chase County. Eric J. McClure, 38, was arrested by Emporia police officers on Tuesday after being released from an Emporia hospital.

McClure was arrested for suspected aggravated battery, three county of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and circumvention of an ignition interlock device. He is alleged to have shot at on SUV on Highway 150 last Friday, injuring a 33-year-old Emporia man, one of the SUV’s four occupants.

McClure was booked into the Lyon County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a deadly crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning, May 14.
Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who...
Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store
The family of 16-year-old Cooper Davis talk about how close they were and what he meant to them...
Family of Kansas teen killed by fentanyl poisoning shares story, issues warning
Wichita police officers responded to a hostage call Monday afternoon, but they soon learned it...
Police: Report of hostages in SE Wichita home turns out to be false
A trace amount of fentanyl is all it takes to be deadly.
Wichita teen explains ease of access to fentanyl, other drugs

Latest News

El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer
Emporia police arrested six people in connection with a May 2 attack and home invasion at an...
Emporia Police arrest 6 in connection with May 2 home invasion
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who...
Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Nearly 43,000 people died on US roads last year, agency says