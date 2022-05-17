Arrest made in shooting along Highway 150

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chase County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a Milford, Kan. man was arrested in connection to a shooting along Highway 150 in Chase County. Eric J. McClure, 38, was arrested by Emporia police officers on Tuesday after being released from an Emporia hospital.

McClure was arrested for suspected aggravated battery, three county of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and circumvention of an ignition interlock device. He is alleged to have shot at on SUV on Highway 150 last Friday, injuring a 33-year-old Emporia man, one of the SUV’s four occupants.

McClure was booked into the Lyon County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

