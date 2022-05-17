Advertisement

Circle High School raises more than $11K for United Way’s tornado relief efforts

Students at Circle High School far exceeded a fundraising goal for tornado victims. With that,...
Students at Circle High School far exceeded a fundraising goal for tornado victims. With that, Circle HS Principal Matthew Carroll delivered on a goal-reaching promise to dye his hair blue.(Circle High School)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An effort at Circle High School raised more than $11,000 for the United Way of the Plains to aid people impacted by the April 29 tornado that tore through parts of southeast Sedgwick County and Butler County, including the town of Andover.

Students far exceeded the goal with the fundraising effort. With that, Circle High School Principal Matthew Carroll delivered on a goal-reaching promise to dye his hair blue.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a deadly crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning, May 14.
Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital
The family of 16-year-old Cooper Davis talk about how close they were and what he meant to them...
Family of Kansas teen killed by fentanyl poisoning shares story, issues warning
Wichita police officers responded to a hostage call Monday afternoon, but they soon learned it...
Police: Report of hostages in SE Wichita home turns out to be false
16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting
(Source: MGN)
One killed in car-deer crash in Finney County

Latest News

In a meeting Monday night (May 2, 2022), the Haven City Council voted to remove “In God We...
City of Haven changes course, allows ‘In God We Trust’ decals on police vehicles
Charity bull-riding event in Mount Hope.
Bull riders use unique talents to support fire victims
Rose Hill charity sale
Rose Hill sale raises money for Andover tornado victims
New art exhibit at Botanica
Sneak peak at new art exhibit at Botanica