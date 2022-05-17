Circle High School raises more than $11K for United Way’s tornado relief efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An effort at Circle High School raised more than $11,000 for the United Way of the Plains to aid people impacted by the April 29 tornado that tore through parts of southeast Sedgwick County and Butler County, including the town of Andover.

Students far exceeded the goal with the fundraising effort. With that, Circle High School Principal Matthew Carroll delivered on a goal-reaching promise to dye his hair blue.

