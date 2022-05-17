City of Haven changes course, allows ‘In God We Trust’ decals on police vehicles

HAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - On May 2, the Haven City Council took action that did not set well with some residents. The council unanimously voted to remove all “In God We Trust” decals from the back of the city’s police cars. The city’s attorney said the decision came out of an attempt to separate church and state, but several voiced their opinions against the change after the decision was made.

Monday night, May 16, in a 3-2 vote, the council voted to reverse the decision following pressure from those who argued the decals should never have been removed. Even though Monday night’s vote passed 3-2, those three “yeah” votes were hesitant ones. The three council members who decided the decals could remain on Haven Police Department cars said by allowing this, they must allow similar speech from other religions, or lack thereof on police vehicles. One council member said if something is added that the public doesn’t like or agree with, he doesn’t want to hear complaints.

The vote wasn’t originally on the agenda for the May 16 meeting, but a packed house full of people supporting the allowance of the “In God We Trust” decals motivated the council to revisit the issue. Seven people spoke during the public comment segment of the meeting. All but one supported the change.

Council votes 3-2 to allow Police Dept. to add decals back on. @KWCH12 https://t.co/0k2iaKHEY6 — Grant DeMars (@KWCHGrantD) May 17, 2022

Haven Mayor Adam Wright said he’s also received more than 100 emails about it with all but two supporting the decals on the city’s police vehicles. The two against it were not Haven residents. Wright also wanted to be clear, city funding did not pay for the decals. He said an officer bought them on their own.

