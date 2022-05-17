Advertisement

City of Haven changes course, allows ‘In God We Trust’ decals on police vehicles

In a meeting Monday night (May 2, 2022), the Haven City Council voted to remove “In God We...
In a meeting Monday night (May 2, 2022), the Haven City Council voted to remove “In God We Trust” decals from police vehicles.(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - On May 2, the Haven City Council took action that did not set well with some residents. The council unanimously voted to remove all “In God We Trust” decals from the back of the city’s police cars. The city’s attorney said the decision came out of an attempt to separate church and state, but several voiced their opinions against the change after the decision was made.

Monday night, May 16, in a 3-2 vote, the council voted to reverse the decision following pressure from those who argued the decals should never have been removed. Even though Monday night’s vote passed 3-2, those three “yeah” votes were hesitant ones. The three council members who decided the decals could remain on Haven Police Department cars said by allowing this, they must allow similar speech from other religions, or lack thereof on police vehicles. One council member said if something is added that the public doesn’t like or agree with, he doesn’t want to hear complaints.

The vote wasn’t originally on the agenda for the May 16 meeting, but a packed house full of people supporting the allowance of the “In God We Trust” decals motivated the council to revisit the issue. Seven people spoke during the public comment segment of the meeting. All but one supported the change.

Haven Mayor Adam Wright said he’s also received more than 100 emails about it with all but two supporting the decals on the city’s police vehicles. The two against it were not Haven residents. Wright also wanted to be clear, city funding did not pay for the decals. He said an officer bought them on their own.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting
Scene of a deadly crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning, May 14.
Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital
generic
Teen critically injured in downtown Hit and Run
A 40-year-old man is dead after another motorcycle crash on east Kellogg Saturday morning.
Another motorcyclist killed Saturday on Kellogg
A man is dead and three others are critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early...
One killed, several hurt in crash on Kellogg early Saturday

Latest News

A trace amount of fentanyl is all it takes to be deadly.
Wichita teen explains ease of access to fentanyl, other drugs
Kaitlyn Greenman
Close friends discuss life, impact of woman killed trying to help others after crash
Advocates in Kansas are pushing for the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips.
Advocates push for legalization of fentanyl test strips
Narcan nasal spray
Kansas organization offering free naloxone kits, training