Advertisement

Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving possible life sentence, authorities say

Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional institution in Ohio. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are investigating an inmate’s death while at a correctional institution earlier this month.

Anthony Purk died on May 11 at the Warren Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

WXIX reports Purk died from asphyxiation, and a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported his death was a homicide.

Troopers said the investigation into Purk’s death remains ongoing.

Correction officials report Purk was serving a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for rape.

Currently, authorities said no charges have been filed in connection with Purk’s death.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a deadly crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning, May 14.
Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who...
Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store
The family of 16-year-old Cooper Davis talk about how close they were and what he meant to them...
Family of Kansas teen killed by fentanyl poisoning shares story, issues warning
Wichita police officers responded to a hostage call Monday afternoon, but they soon learned it...
Police: Report of hostages in SE Wichita home turns out to be false
A trace amount of fentanyl is all it takes to be deadly.
Wichita teen explains ease of access to fentanyl, other drugs

Latest News

A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races